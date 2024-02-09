Agencies should revisit the recent past as they embrace principal-based buying

It’s been a few years since I poked beneath the murky underbelly of agency media trading operations — something I did frequently as an agency reporter at AdExchanger.

But recent holding company earnings have put the topic of principal-based media buying back on my radar, as those that engage heavily in these operations are outperforming those who don’t.

Principal-based media buying is when agencies buy inventory at low cost in bulk from media owners and resell it to clients at a markup, making a spread on the difference and bolstering their margins. Agencies can often drive real efficiencies for clients by using this type of trading model and therefore many clients actively buy into it.

Omnicom and Publicis, which both posted mid-single digit organic growth in 2023 and are forecasting up to 5% organic growth for 2024, both have sizable principal trading businesses, called Omnet and Apex Exchange, respectively. (Omnicom sold Icon International in 2022, a barter agency that did similar principal-based deals to help clients offload unused physical inventory in exchange for media).

“Not coincidentally, Publicis and Omnicom have been the most aggressive in this field in the past year, while IPG and WPP have been the least aggressive, and each company’s organic growth trends mirror these orientations,” wrote Brian Wieser, analyst at Madison & Wall, in a note to clients on Thursday.

Principal-based buying isn’t new. In fact, it became a hot-button topic back in 2016, when the Association of National Advertisers and K2 Intelligence dropped a bombshell report calling out questionable agency buying practices. “Transparency” was the buzzword of the year.

The practice gained scrutiny particularly in programmatic media, where it began to be referred to as “arbitrage.” So-called trading desks used black box algorithms and pricing models that required advertisers to pay a fee for bundled inventory and technology services up front without knowing how much margin the agency was pocketing on the back end.

While the practice was deemed worth the high risk by brands seeking high reward, others began to question the ethics of an agency — quite literally an agent of its clients — reselling what was potentially low-quality inventory at nontransparent prices. After all, many argued at the time, if an agency is on the hook to sell off pre-bought inventory, it’s more likely to peddle that to clients over what’s actually best for their business.

Not to mention, principal-based buying puts smaller and medium-sized clients at a disadvantage, as they often are fed the inventory agencies buy up front at cost — or with a surcharge — so agencies can meet cost commitments for their larger clients while making their margins.

Fast forward eight years, and it seems media agencies and their clients are again embracing principal-based buying as a win-win scenario in a difficult economic environment, where clients are looking for efficiencies and agencies are under pressure to drive margins and growth.

While Omnicom and Publicis don’t break out exactly how much these businesses contribute to their bottom lines, their media operations have consistently outperformed peers. IPG in response is actively ramping up its principal trading operations in order to capture some of the upside its peers are seeing, CEO Philippe Krakowsky told investors on its earnings call on Thursday.

But while advertisers and media agencies have become more comfortable with and adept at programmatic buying since 2016, the resurgence of principal-based buying begs the question of whether agencies are again walking down a path of eroding trust with their clients.

The 2016 ANA report was a bombshell that cratered both client-agency trust and agency credibility for years to come. According to a 2018 survey by ID Comms, the level of trust marketers had in their media agencies dropped by 11% since the report was issued, with 40% of respondents rating their trust level with their agency as low.

Agencies and their parent companies are under immense pressure to grow. They’re also quick to forget the recent past in order to achieve that. It’s worth taking a beat and looking back at the damage caused by these buying models in the not-so-distant past before putting all of their eggs in the principal-based basket.