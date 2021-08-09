Should agencies postpone heading back to the office?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 1 hour ago

As the Delta variant surges in the US, tech brands lead the charge on office return delays.

Just as agencies began sharing their back to the office plans, the Delta variant threw those plans for a loop. 

Several companies including Apple, Google, Microsoft and Uber have already announced they will not require employees to return to the office until October at the earliest in light of the resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. Others, including Amazon, are expected to reopen in 2022. Even then, some companies will mandate vaccinations and mask-wearing. 

Publicis Groupe has decided to delay any decisions about a mandated return until Q4. Meanwhile, Milwaukee-based indie agency Hanson Dodge (HD), which had returned to the office on a hybrid schedule in June, has made in-person attendance optional and will require those who do come in to wear masks and be fully vaccinated. 

As agencies navigate these murky waters,

should they postpone office return mandates? Campaign US wants your opinion.

