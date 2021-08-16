Should agencies mandate employee vaccinations?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 5 hours ago
(Credit: Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images)

The CDC has recommended a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people.

As the Delta variant surges to account for a majority of COVID-19 cases in the US, the CDC has recommended a third vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people. 

The announcement comes as agencies and brands decide whether to backtrack on office reopening plans and re-evaluate mask and vaccine policies. 

Vaccine mandates are a controversial issue, with many employees feeling that it's not their company’s place to tell them to get vaccinated. Others argue vaccines are necessary for public safety and therefore should be mandated if people are required to return to public office spaces.  

As states in the Northern U.S. step up safety measures and place tougher restrictions on citizens, Southern states have relaxed them, pushing back against vaccines and masks. 

As the pandemic continues, should advertising agencies require employees to get vaccinated? 

Tell Campaign US what you think: 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS