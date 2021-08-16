Should agencies mandate employee vaccinations?

As the Delta variant surges to account for a majority of COVID-19 cases in the US, the CDC has recommended a third vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people.

The announcement comes as agencies and brands decide whether to backtrack on office reopening plans and re-evaluate mask and vaccine policies.

Vaccine mandates are a controversial issue, with many employees feeling that it's not their company’s place to tell them to get vaccinated. Others argue vaccines are necessary for public safety and therefore should be mandated if people are required to return to public office spaces.

I'm not anti-vaccine. If you want it, good for you! Consult your doctor and go get it.



I'm anti-vaccine mandates and anti-medical record passports. There's a huge difference.



If you want to force someone else to get it, you can eat shit. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 11, 2021

Good news. And the right move.https://t.co/wC3OUuhaaq — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 12, 2021

As states in the Northern U.S. step up safety measures and place tougher restrictions on citizens, Southern states have relaxed them, pushing back against vaccines and masks.

As the pandemic continues, should advertising agencies require employees to get vaccinated?

