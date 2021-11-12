Aflac reacts to the duck that ran in the NYC marathon

When a duck runs in New York City’s marathon, certain brands have absolutely no right to stay silent.

So when footage of Wrinkle the Duck pounding the pavement as part of the 26.2-mile race (that’s right, an actual duck in her custom duck shoes) went viral on social media Sunday, one particular brand kept getting tagged in Twitter posts about the fowl: Aflac.

Of course, Aflac was one of the first brands to come to mind for most people due to its duck mascot. Some people even thought the duck was part of an Aflac stunt.

Why tf they got the duck from aflac car insurance commercial running lmfao ������ I'm dying bruh https://t.co/m63whOwyPt — Certified lover Shon ���������������� (@CDJ15894385) November 11, 2021

Although the supplemental insurance company wasn’t behind this in any way, its social media manager has been responding to tweets mentioning the brand in relation to the duck.

same — Aflac (@aflac) November 9, 2021

you know we had to take it to the streets �� — Aflac (@aflac) November 9, 2021

And the winner is... Aflac! �� — Aflac (@aflac) November 8, 2021

Here’s how other brands reacted:

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.