Advertising on the Sphere during the Super Bowl will cost up to $2 million

Advertising on the Las Vegas Sphere during Super Bowl LVIII week, which will take place in Vegas, costs between $1 million and $2 million and gets more expensive as brands get closer to game day, according to an industry source close to the matter.

No more than two brands will appear on the Sphere on February 11, as brands were required to buy a complete takeover for the day. The source couldn’t name which brands will appear during the Big Game.

The game-day takeover will last for around 12 hours.

The Sphere typically features three to four brands each day, cycling through each every few seconds for four hours of total screen time. The cost is roughly $450,000.

“For these big events, they sell these takeovers, which basically means you have to buy all the inventory, so that’s why the price goes up,” the anonymous source said. “There’s also a little bit of a premium.”

Dave Kersey, chief media officer at GSD&M, also confirmed that members of the Sphere sales team have shown him Super Bowl game day prices ranging from $1.5 million to $2 million. Other tentpole days, such as New Year’s Eve, also fall in this range.

Meanwhile, a 30-second spot during the Big Game costs around $7 million.

The Sphere has confirmed that inventory is sold out for Super Bowl week.

On a typical day, brands are estimated to get 300,000 in-person impressions and another 4.4 million on social media, according to a leaked pitch deck. The anonymous source couldn’t provide estimated impressions for game day.

“Sometimes feedback is that [the Sphere] is expensive because they’re looking at it in a typical media sense,” the anonymous source said. “I don’t think it’s expensive enough, because I don’t think people understand the kickbacks that they get off of it.”

They added that “the amount of social activity generated off of things that are on the Sphere is outrageous,” and that typical out-of-home metrics for determining return on investment don’t apply, because the Sphere generates more social buzz than a typical billboard.

The Sphere will also splice in Super Bowl-specific art from street artists to break up advertisements on game day.

Dozens of brands, including Coca-Cola, have advertised on the Sphere since it opened on September 29. However, on an earnings call in November, Sphere Entertainment Co. reported a $98.4 million loss for its fiscal quarter ending on September 30, the Las Vegas Sun reported. The Sphere’s CFO Gautam Ranji also resigned around this time, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.