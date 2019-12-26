Advertising: It's a beautiful day

As I look back at 2019 and reflect on everything that I’m grateful for, I’m reminded that there is no better business than the agency business. A business that I continue to watch transform itself on a daily basis. In the end, no matter how things change or shift, we have the opportunity to make someone laugh, cry, smile, buy, share, learn, think, feel or do.

Each day we get to create amazing shared experiences, impactful cultural moments and business building ideas that help a company, brand, product or service achieve its mission and tell its story. Each day we have the chance to work with amazingly brilliant talent from every walk of life all around the world.

I feel blessed to have found a profession that nurtures my intellect and soul, and I feel lucky to work with incredibly creative people who really want to change the world for the better. They are my family. We do good together. We are optimistic and believers in the positive power of advertising.

In a world all too often portrayed with dread and gloom and a business that can lean to the cynical, our view is hopeful and happy. Doubters, complainers and cynics can dump all they want on the business for headlines -- we see you -- but make no mistake about it, we are all lucky and privileged to do this every day.

Those of us who spend our days perfecting the craft of advertising in every form -- design, branding, business strategy, data science, brand planning, media buying and planning, experience design, social marketing, account management -- are lucky indeed.

For 2020 I wish for more gratitude -- clients to agencies and agencies to employees -- and more generosity to each other and the world. #lovethelifeyoulive.

Matt Weiss is president, strategic growth at Huge.