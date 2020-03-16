Advertising industry leads on work from home push

Adland is leading the charge in directing employees to work from home, according to anonymous community platform Fishbowl.

The company ran a survey asking one simple question: "Has your workplace restricted travel or encouraged you to work remotely due to coronavirus?"

More than 10,000 verified users responded either yes or no.

The survey, which ran from March 11 to March 12, found that when separating by industry, advertising had the highest ratio of employees responding that their workplace is restricting travel or encouraging remote work, with 63.15 percent.

Overall, 52.21 percent of respondents nationwide, said that their workplace has restricted travel or encouraged them to work remotely.

While it can be difficult to verify the accuracy of user information on Fishbowl, the overall messaging is clear.

Employers are pivoting towards a work from a home model, with the advertising industry at the head of the pack.

The advertising industry was represented by seven agencies in Fishbowl’s survey.