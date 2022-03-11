Advertising Agency of the Year 2021: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Born at the height of a global pandemic that forced hundreds of businesses out of the game, Mischief @ No Fixed Address has seen huge success. The agency’s bold creativity has attracted a niche of clients that don’t deem any idea “too risky,” and Mischief has proven time and again how such ideas are the most profitable ones.

The firm’s motto is rooted in giving brands a safe space for unique ideas, and its team has the qualifications to achieve what they dream about. The agency has reportedly poured back 70% of its revenue into talent, unlike the industry norm of 55%-65%. Its clients get a team that’s capable of handling a wide variety of projects, and that’s why most of the agency’s business today comes via inbound inquiries.

In the last 12 months, Mischief has more than doubled its roster, adding names such as Shutterfly, Google, Netflix and Tinder.

The agency’s five-step business strategy takes into account brand voice, owns a future-oriented vision and implements bold ideas, all the while retaining that human touch. The leadership team, including president Kerry McKibbin and executive creative director Bianca Guimaraes, has also spoken about the importance of vulnerability, empathy and authenticity in the workplace.

Mischief also boasts of a diverse workforce, and its partnerships with the HBCU Foundation, Marcus Graham Project and ONE School all aim to spearhead the movement to an inclusive ecosystem for businesses in the advertising industry.