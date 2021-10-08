Advertisers will only boycott Facebook in spirit

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 3 hours ago
(Credit: Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images)

Campaign US readers think recent revelations about the company will not impact its bottom line.

Facebook has angered advertisers many times before, but this past week feels different.

The social media giant continues to face the fallout of a mass network outage on Monday, and media reports and congressional hearings related to a number of damning internal documents. 

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower and former employee whose revelations led to the Wall Street Journal’s explosive “Facebook Files” investigative series, doubled down on her claims that Facebook knew its practices were causing harm but chose to prioritize profit  in a Congressional testimony on Wednesday.

Since the “Facebook Files” broke, the company has been in crisis mode, most recently announcing it has paused work on Instagram for Kids and will delay new products to conduct “reputational reviews.” 

The series revealed that Facebook was sitting on internal company research that proved Instagram is harmful for young users, especially teenage girls with body-image concernsThe files also reveal Facebook’s content moderation rules do not apply to certain notable figures and its algorithm has promoted negative or divisive content.

The company, and Mark Zuckerberg himself, have claimed that the stories are out of context. 

The incidents unfolding at Facebook call into question whether advertisers will once again boycott the platform in an effort to hold it accountable. Campaign US readers suggest, however, that while marketers may morally oppose Facebook’s actions, the reality is different in practice.

