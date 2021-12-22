Advertisers stay firm on Super Bowl plans, despite Omicron surge

Advertisers are staying the course with their marketing plans for Super Bowl LVI, according to a Campaign US twitter poll.

A majority of respondents said they have not yet reconsidered their Super Bowl strategies despite the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant.

Super Bowl LVI is expected to take place in February 2022 and brands like SquareSpace and Avocados from Mexico have already booked their ad slots. But the Omicrom variant threatens sports seasons and live events. Advertisers, are you rethinking your Super Bowl strategy? — Campaign US (@CampaignLiveUS) December 20, 2021

On Tuesday the National Hockey League (NHL) said it would cancel games until Dec. 27, starting the Christmas break early and postponing at least five games until after the holiday. It also said Tuesday that players will not participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics due to the rise in COVID cases.

The NBA and the NFL have also postponed several games due to a growing number of positive COVID cases among players.

But so far, brands including Squarespace and Avocados from Mexico have already secured their ad spots for Super Bowl LVI. At this time, the NFL still expects to host the game as planned on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Still, the prospect of in-person events remains in jeopardy. A handful of tech companies including Amazon, Meta (Facebook), Twitter and T-Mobile have pulled out of attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), expected to take place in January in Las Vegas. In Zurich, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said Monday it will postpone its annual conference in Davos, scheduled for January, until mid-2022.

Agencies have also begun shutting their office doors into the new year as Omicron spreads, after a false start of reopenings this past fall.