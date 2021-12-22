Advertisers stay firm on Super Bowl plans, despite Omicron surge

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 6 hours ago
SoFi stadium, photo
Credit: Getty

A Campaign US poll shows advertisers aren’t rethinking their big game strategies just yet.

Advertisers are staying the course with their marketing plans for Super Bowl LVI, according to a Campaign US twitter poll.

A majority of respondents said they have not yet reconsidered their Super Bowl strategies despite the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday the National Hockey League (NHL) said it would cancel games until Dec. 27, starting the Christmas break early and postponing at least five games until after the holiday. It also said Tuesday that players will not participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics due to the rise in COVID cases. 

The NBA and the NFL have also postponed several games due to a growing number of positive COVID cases among players. 

But so far, brands including Squarespace and Avocados from Mexico have already secured their ad spots for Super Bowl LVI. At this time, the NFL still expects to host the game as planned on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Still, the prospect of in-person events remains in jeopardy. A handful of tech companies including Amazon, Meta (Facebook), Twitter and T-Mobile have pulled out of attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), expected to take place in January in Las Vegas. In Zurich, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said Monday it will postpone its annual conference in Davos, scheduled for January, until mid-2022.

Agencies have also begun shutting their office doors into the new year as Omicron spreads, after a false start of reopenings this past fall. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS