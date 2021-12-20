Advertisers: Are you rethinking your Super Bowl LVI plans?

As the new year approaches, a surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant once again threatens a full return to live events and in-person connection.

Since the new highly contagious Omicron variant began surging in the U.S. last week, professional sports leagues, including the NHL and NBA, have postponed games as players test positive for the virus.

So far, the NHL has postponed 27 games and the NBA has postponed five, according to NPR. But the NHL expects to postpone another 12 games this week and the NFL said Friday it would delay three week 15 games due to COVID-19 spikes.

For advertisers, the cloud of uncertainty poses a threat to investments made for Super Bowl LVI, expected to take place on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The evolving situation will likely put creative strategies for the big game into question as many advertisers viewed the event as another sign of the return to normalcy.

So far, brands that have secured ad slots include SquareSpace, Avocados from Mexico, WeatherTech and Toyota.

