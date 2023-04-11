What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans
With a potential ban of TikTok in the US looming, we asked advertisers in India and Hong Kong, where the short video app is already banned, which alternatives they have turned to, and whether or not they feel they're missing out?
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.