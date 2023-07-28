Advertisers interested in U.S. super app — don’t expect it from X
X looks to beat rivals such as Meta, TikTok and Snap in bringing a super app to the U.S. for the first time, but digital advertising experts are skeptical it can overcome the hurdles ahead.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.