Adversity conquered in Liars & Thieves branded film

Branded film "The Push," which showcases a powerful story about overcoming obstacles, has been picked up by Amazon Prime.

Production company Liars & Thieves worked with Hiball Energy drinks on the film, aiming to highlight the brand’s mantra of "Good Energy."

In "The Push," viewers can watch footage of Grant Korgan, who went through a significant spinal cord injury, as he overcomes adversity and becomes the first adaptive athlete to reach the South Pole.

The Push: Official Cinematic Trailer from ThePushIsOn on Vimeo.

"Our mantra of ‘Good Energy’ spotlights Grant’s journey that positivity is fueled by applied propulsion," said Todd Berardi, executive producer of "The Push" and founder of Hiball Energy.

Berardi added: "We had done a series of short films called the 'Hiball profiles' but this story was both so important and on brand that we decided to make it into a feature length film. I could not be prouder of the execution by Hiball Cinematographer, Brian Niles, and the impact and success so far of this amazing film."

Money collected from the film goes toward the High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to raise awareness of injury prevention as well as provide support to those enduring life-altering injuries.

"For all the heroes represented in this film, it was an epic responsibility to tell a thoughtful and cohesive story," said Josh Murphy, co-founder and director and producer at Liars & Thieves. "Our goal is to shine a light on the perseverance each of us are born with."