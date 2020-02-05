Adobe launches important ode to creativity

Adobe declares that creativity is for everyone in its latest campaign aimed at inspiring students and teachers alike.

The brand’s ‘Creativity for all’ spot, created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, is a trippy ode to digital creativity, showcasing everything from CG- heavy action scenes to animated climate change posters, all set to the song "Pure Imagination" by Gene Wilder.

The spot will premiere on TV during this year’s Academy Awards on Sunday. It also features creative icons of this era, such as Shepard Fairey, Malala Yousafzai and Billie Eilish.

Beyond the mixed-media spot, the campaign will also feature a social collaboration with philanthropic partner, Teach for America.

Using the #CreativityForAll hashtag, viewers will be able to express themselves in their own unique way.

For every hashtag, #CreativityForAll mention, Adobe will donate $5 to @TeachForAmerica from Feb 6-11 to help inspire the organization with the goal of reaching 15,000 teachers and 500,000 students.

"For generations, creativity was reserved for the lucky few with the means to pursue their passions. But thankfully, times have changed–and in today’s world, the tools to create are available to everyone, everywhere," said Wes Phelan, creative director, GS&P.

"The credit list – with well over 1,000 names – includes a thank-you to every person who has ever opened an Adobe program," said Matt Edwards, creative director, GS&P. "It’s a commitment by Adobe and Goodby Silverstein & Partners to continue working toward a world where everyone who wants to make something, can," he said.