Adland wants employees to get vaxxed

COVID-19 booster shots have been approved in the U.S. as cases of the delta variant surge. Mounting evidence suggests initial vaccine doses wane starting after six months, particularly in older and immunocompromised people.

The U.S. government is gearing up to offer booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as soon as September 20. Johnson & Johnson boosters will not yet be administered, though it is anticipated that recipients will need a second dose.

In Adland, there is a stronger push for employees to get vaccinated. Interpublic Group is mandating proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from employees in order to return to the office. Publicis pushed back its return and will require unvaccinated employees to wear masks.

Vaccine mandates are a tricky line for employers to walk, as many people feel it should be their own choice to get vaccinated. Other employees feel uncomfortable returning to an office where people remain unvaccinated.

In advertising, it seems that most employees agree: agencies should mandate their employees to get vaccinated for the sake of public health.