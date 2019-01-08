ADLAND: Standing up to stand out

For nearly 20 years, we’ve always believed that challenges are a fact of life. And that there’s a challenger spirit in all of us capable of overcoming any obstacle regardless of size says Angelo (pictured left). In order to be a true challenger agency, we have to inspire this mindset in everything we do. This is the core of who we are. Living our truth and inspiring others to do the same is what we’re most passionate about. Because before you can ask a brand to live their truth, you have to live yours.

Yet it’s not easy to stand for your truth when every day you’re up against the corporate world’s conditioning, which compels you to be something you’re not. There’s always the next best craze and it can be tempting to forget your truth for the sake of attention.

The world is changing exponentially. Today’s customer is armed with a myriad of information and platforms to express their unbridled thoughts regarding any brand movement. As an industry, we’ve become so mired in talking about all the new media platforms, award shows and advertising trends that we’re missing the most vital ingredient of all – a brand’s truth. This is more relevant than ever. Customers are demanding it.

I noticed a huge shift several years back when my daughter shared what a brand was doing as opposed to what it was selling. Customers don’t want to be sold to, they want to share a mindset. You need to stand for something in order to stand out. Start with the blueprint of who you are and build out from there. While this is not a new direction for our agency, it’s the only way to foster a sustainable and longer-lasting relationship with customers who are demanding authenticity and meaning from the brands they choose.

David&Goliath... in numbers • A 7-foot slingshot greets you the moment you enter our reception area

• Engagement rates for the "Jack vs Martha" Super Bowl campaign were 130% higher than industry benchmarks at a 43% lower cost-per-engagement, bringing in more than 14,000 total mentions from the feud's fanbase and more than 20 million total impressions

• As of November 2018, D&G is proudly a 50/50 split between women and men

• D&G's non-profit "Today, I'm Brave" raised $500,000 to rebuild 100 roofs in Puerto Rico. David&Goliath in a haiku We all live bravely.

We embrace fear without flight.

For our truth awaits.

Culture snapshot

The Ten Brave Ways was created as a filter for both business and life, and to attract the right clients and people. It’s painted on a massive wall within the agency, but it serves a greater purpose that goes beyond David&Goliath. To inspire employees to be the best version of themselves, to face challenges head on, and to live their truth every single day.

We are David&Goliath, an integrated creative advertising agency. We’re a true challenger. It’s in our name and DNA. We believe there is a challenger in all of us. And that being a challenger is a mindset. Our mission is to help inspire people and brands to embrace their challenger spirit and unleash their true potential.

Our philosophy is Brave. Brave is having the courage to embrace who you are and live it. Brave is our filter for everything, from how we inspire our people to take on their biggest fears, to the Ten Brave Ways. When your name is David&Goliath, you can’t help but live Brave 24/7. And we do this by developing ideas that challenge the norm. We continue to aspire to help our clients overcome their Goliath’s.

What we do



Jack in the Box "Jack vs Martha"

Client: Super Bowl

Medium: TV, digital, social, outdoor, radio



HBO "Because of Her"

Client: HBO

Medium: TV, social



Child Rescue Collection "Kids for Privacy"

Client: Child Rescue Collection

Medium: Digital, social



Kia Stinger "Feel Something Again"

Client: Super Bowl

Medium/channel: TV, digital, social



California Lottery "May the Best Dream Win"

Client: California Lottery

Medium: Cinema, TV, outdoor, print, digital, social and radio



Universal Parks and Resorts "Grow Bolder"

Client: Universal Parks and Resorts

Medium: TV, digital, social



Shine on Sierra Leone "9-mile scroll"

Client: Shine on Sierra Leone

Medium: Outdoor, print, social, digital