People are ready to take to the skies.

At least that’s what current TSA travel numbers suggest, with flight volumes reaching nearly pre-pandemic levels this summer.

Business travelers are also booking flights, though at a slower rate. While business travel has begun to trend upwards as of June, it still remains 70% below pre-pandemic levels.

That, however, hasn’t stopped marketers from jetting off to client meetings and pitches.

Adland is ready to fly again, according to Campaign US readers:

Marketers, are you ready to get back to business travel? — Campaign US (@CampaignLiveUS) July 27, 2021

All eyes, however, are on the Delta variant, which is picking up steam across the globe. On Thursday, in an internal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention document obtained by the Washington Post, the CDC warned federal officials “the war has changed” and the variant seems to cause more severe illness than earlier variants of the disease.

According to the document, the variant can also spread “as easily as chickenpox” and can be spread by vaccinated individuals as well as non-vaccinated.

This may throw agency executives’ enthusiasm to get back to the skies into question.