Adland needs to give women more stakeholder opportunities

Are We There Yet?

Marguerite Conde

Partner

GlueIQ

Tell us one thing that’s happened recently that leads you to believe that there’s still a problem.

Well this isn't recently but what I've noticed for over a decade as I’ve built my career as an account executive working in traditional agencies. But as a female Cuban American my future always felt very limited. No matter where I was employed and what accounts I collaborated on, there was an undeniable "boys club" current running through them.

How about something that proves we're making progress?

There were always exceptions, Gaston Legorburu was one of them. When he started GlueIQ I jumped at the chance to work with him again. Among his other values, it was apparent that Gaston believed in gender parity and that there would be opportunities for substantial growth at GlueIQ. With a clear and fair shot at becoming a partner one day, I felt naturally motivated to produce the best work I possibly could. For once, I actually had skin in the game.



What else needs to be done to get there?

Even in 2020, women are rarely given stakeholder opportunities, especially in advertising. And because of this, no, we aren't there yet! But if more companies would lay out a real and tangible path to partnership, not only will we see a more motivated workforce, but more women in leadership roles.