Adland keeps eyes on agency responses to COVID-19 crisis, according to Reddit

Employees are keeping a close eye on how their agencies handle the coronavirus crisis, according to a thread on Reddit.

As always, Reddit remains one of the harder social media platforms on which to verify user authenticity, but the r/advertising subreddit remains a succinct snapshot of what professionals in the advertising space are thinking.

One thread asks those ad agency staffers to take a look at which agencies have done right by their employees in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prevailing sentiment was not exactly positive, as shown by the top comment at of the time of publication:

Other comments, however, were a bit more upbeat, showcasing the positive ways that the industry is handling the Coronavirus, both in their messaging, and how they treat employees.

As far as holding companies go, WPP was mentioned the most throughout the thread, with one user praising the holding company’s handling of the event.

Still, uncertainty abounds in both holding companies and independent shops, with no one quite sure what the industry landscape will look like once the dust settles.

But as seen via platforms such as Fishbowl and Reddit, those on the ground level of the industry don’t seem too optimistic about the market emerging on the other side of the coronavirus unscathed.