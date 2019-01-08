ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

Sid Lee wants to change the world through creativity. What happens when a strategist, a designer, a writer, an architect and a filmmaker sit down together to solve the same challenge? At Sid Lee, this happens every day. Our approach of collaborating across disciplines is the cornerstone of our work says Van Erum (pictured left).

With each brief, our collective of thinkers and makers builds a deep understanding of the underlying human behaviour at play. And through these multiple perspectives, we’re able to elevate our work, provoking innovation to shape culture, community and commerce, while growing the scope of influence of our brand partners.

This robust collaboration, fostering partnerships that are open and progressive between colleagues and clients, is the starting point of our agency culture, while a key ingredient of the culture we cultivate internally are the cities in which we work.

In so many ways, Los Angeles’ approach to creativity and business mirrors our own, so it’s only natural we’ve made a new home in a city internationally known for fusing diverse ideas. We’re keen to contribute to the SoCal spirit that is so influential worldwide, while the vibrant business culture along the West Coast affords us the opportunity to partner with a broad range of progressive brands that are ready to think differently, move boldly and solve business challenges with meaningful impact.

A strong creative idea is more powerful when it connects deeply with humanity: when we focus on connecting with people – not consumers. Similarly, when brands are true to their core, their value and influence increase. We have a responsibility to reflect the times we live in, just as our clients’ brands have a responsibility to take positions. In doing so together, we create what matters.

Culture snapshot

Sid Lee’s mission has always been to produce work that is ambitious, impactful and relevant. Relationships we cultivate are built on trust and the removal of boundaries between people and disciplines. Our artisans are caring, progressive, bold, persevering and we believe that everyone benefits when we empower people to create what matters. For more than 20 years, Sid Lee Collective has been our creative incubator that helps fund, produce and exhibit the passion projects of our employees and fearless artisans. More than 500 highly artistic ideas and projects came to fruition throughout the world.

