Adidas and VICE Media light up Brooklyn Library in sustainability push

This Earth Month, Adidas and VICE Media are projecting a sustainable future.

Pun intended.

The sneaker brand partnered with the media company on an outdoor experiential campaign, called Step Out to the Future, that aims to display how a plastic-free future can change the world for the better.

VICE and Adidas will project a 7-minute video depicting how plastic can be recycled into a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers over the course of four evenings, from on April 8 to April 11.

The video will be projected on a loop on the walls of the Brooklyn Public Library in Grand Army Plaza using LED and an eco-friendly generator.

The campaign is a nod to an earlier campaign by Adidas for its Stan Smith sneakers announcing they will be produced out of 100% eco-friendly materials by 2024.

“We chose Brooklyn because it was a highly concentrated area, and we wanted to bring sustainability to an urban area where there's lots of green, Becky Dillon, VP of experiential at VICE Media Group said, noting that the Brooklyn Public Library is right next to Prospect Park.

Adidas and VICE are also partnering with non-profits Grow NYC and Prospect Park Alliance on their Green & Go clean up and recycling event on Saturday, April 11, 2021, in which volunteers will get a Green & Go kit including a trash grabber, garbage bags and gloves to help clean up the park. Attendees will also be given a reusable bag co-created by Adidas and VICE.

VICE and Adidas will also create eco-friendly art installations across New York City, such as recycled out of home posters and chalk stencils to promote social distancing.

“We want to celebrate our audiences’ reemergence into the spring and people going outdoors after the year that we've had,” Dillon said.