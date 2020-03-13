Adidas redefines 'fast' with human stories from unexpected runners

Maybe you run. Maybe you don’t and never will. But 87 percent of those who do, do it with the aim of personal betterment.

Adidas is running with this idea (terrible pun intended) by defining what it means to be "fast."

The fashion and sports brand tapped up Amsterdam’s TBWA\NEBOKO to create the "Faster Than_" campaign.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4H9hbmbsdUk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QzeNc-FeNLo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It’s a global marketing covering mainstream media, digital, social, product branding and in-store activations.

Among the featured runners are Martinus Evans, a 300-lb marathoner who turned his doctor’s negative body comments and laughter into a motivational tool; Noah Lyles, the current Men’s 200-meter World Champion; emergency liver transplant survivor-turned World Champion runner Ellie Lacey; and marathon legend Kathrine Switzer, who famously became the first female numbered entrant to the Boston Marathon in 1967 and was controversially pushed off the course by male runners but battled on and finished the race.

Evans said: "Fast means something different for everyone. But you’ll never be fast – by your definition or anybody else’s - if you never get out there and run."

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2qB69N8pJns" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>