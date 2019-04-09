Adidas Original's 'Never Too Late' is the inspiration hustlers need

Meet James Thomas, AKA Lord Fin.

By day he’s a delivery driver. By night he’s an extremely talented dancer and choreographer.

Fin’s one of four ordinary (and extraordinary) people whose passions are being thrown into the limelight by Adidas Originals.

The brand teamed up with Viceland to launch its "Never Too Late" series as part of the Nite Jogger campaign to celebrate the late-night dreamers and hustlers who are controlled by their creativity.

Chris Murphy, head of digital activation at Adidas North America, said: "We keep innovation at the forefront of just about everything we do; striving to create opportunities to showcase our creative-minded and digital-first approach.

"In Viceland, we found a partner who similarly thinks and acts like we do. ‘Never Too Late’ helps us bring to life the idea behind this campaign and keep our innovative spirit, delivering content through a fully digital on-demand experience."

Today, as part of the Nite Jogger campaign elevating that it is never too late to pursue your creative nature, Adidas Originals and Viceland have introduced a new, partnered series that aims to give young, up-and-coming creators a chance to pursue their dreams.

Each short episode features an artist, musician or performer, who transcends their daily nine to five grind with their side-hustle.

In the four-part series, Adidas Originals and Viceland provide a budget, limited time constraints, access to space, and free reign for each creator to express their passion after hours. With twists, turns and a running clock, each person brings their creative passion to life in a way they've never done it before.

Chris Kiriakatis, VP of client partner at Viceland, said: "Partnering with Adidas Originals on ‘Never Too Late’ was a perfect fit in our initial endeavor with a digital-only Viceland series. We know their consumer is online-first, and Adidas Originals, like Vice, has a history of collaborating with up-and-coming creators.

"This opportunity to give people a platform to flex their creative muscle along with access to our Viceland audience, is not only part of both company’s DNA, but makes for some exciting entertainment as well."

The first episode will premiere on April 10 on Viceland.com, the Viceland app and Viceland’s YouTube page.