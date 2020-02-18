Adidas goes off the beaten path for Chile 20 launch

by Michael Heusner Added 1 hour ago

The shoemaker's latest campaign takes a look at some of the less touristy areas of Paris and London.

Underground rap meets street style in Adidas' latest campaign showcasing its new Chile 20 tracksuit collection.

The collection, which is a throwback to the Chile 62 tracksuit line, is a blend of Olympic inspired sportswear and off the beaten path street culture launching ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this year.  

To celebrate the collection, Adidas worked with 84.Paris to launch the "Cities Made To Create" campaign, which features emerging rap artists, Oboy and Kojey Radical explaining what their respective hometowns of Paris and London meant to them. 

Oboy explains how "ugly" and  "grey" Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, a suburb of Paris, is- a far cry from the City of Lights tourists may seek, but that same greyness is what helps inspire his music- and his style. 

Kojey Radical tells a similar story about coming back to Hoxton, in London, which for him will always be home.

"Far from tourist clichés, this campaign is about roots, street culture, and the energy of cities as sources of inspiration," said Hervé and Olivier Bienaimé, the twin co-presidents and creative directors of 84.Paris.

"Oboy and Kojey Radical embody this new generation of rappers who, far from forgetting where they come from, pay tribute to all that built them up," they added. 

