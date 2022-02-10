Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

by Diana Bradley Added 6 hours ago
Adidas social media post displaying 25 women's bare breasts.
Adidas is responding to social media users who are upset about its body positivity campaign.

The retailer is directly responding to complaints about the ad on Twitter.

Adidas is defending its decision to tweet a grid photo of 25 different pairs of bare breasts to advertise its new sports bra collection.

On Wednesday morning, the retailer tweeted the image  linking to the collection and using the hashtag #SupportIsEverything in an effort to promote body positivity. 

But some Twitter users deem the tweet as NSFW, stating the imagery is not appropriate for younger users of the platform. Adidas' social media team has been busy directly responding to people who aren't fans of the ad or just don't understand the meaning behind it.

When PRWeek reached out for comment about the ad, Adidas said in a statement that it believes everybody in sport deserves to be supported.

“A sports bra is the single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts,” the statement explained. “The confidence and support it gives can have a significant impact on someone’s performance and ability to stick with sport. That is why we have re-engineered our entire portfolio, catering to more bodies and workouts than ever before.”

The images the brand posted on Wednesday were “designed to show just how diverse breasts are, featuring different shapes and sizes that highlight why tailored support is paramount,” the company added.

Adidas works with Hill+Knowlton Strategies. 

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

