Adidas combines two icons with new 'Superstan' kicks

Adidas’ latest spot introduces the "Superstan," a mashup of the classic Stan Smith shoes and the Superstar kicks, but who is the man behind the shoe?

The new shoe blends the the bell toe of the Superstar and the classic Stan Smith colorway to form a unique style for a new generation.

But besides launching the new shoe, Stan Smith himself had some choice words for those who may not know him beyond his collaboration with Adidas.

"Unless you’re a historian, you wouldn’t necessarily be up to date on my career," he quips in the spot.

"When people do meet me sometimes they’ll say: Well… there’s a shoe named Stan Smith. I said yes that’s true, that’s my shoe."

But you're not alone if you’ve only known Stan Smith as a shoe (or the main character of American Dad). The first thing that comes up when you Google his name is "who is Stan Smith from Adidas?"

Now you can at least pretend that you knew he was one of the greatest tennis player to ever grace the court.

In addition to having Smith reflect on his career and his legacy both as a tennis legend and as a shoe, Adidas’ spot cleverly juxtaposes Smith himself with various other athletes and actors as they show off their own moves.

Viewers will notice that Smith’s segment is filmed on 16mm, while the juxtaposed footage is shot on on digital, further contrasting the two scenes. The campaign stills were also shot using the textures of film and digital.

"What’s next?" Smith asks. "Couldn't tell ya, but it’s gonna be super."