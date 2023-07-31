Addressing discoverability and churn: The current state of streaming

Streaming is in the spotlight, and for good reason: Advertising spend on Connected TV is growing rapidly as more viewers ditch their cable subscriptions. Still, with growth always comes growing pains — and CTV is no exception. In this episode, Amanda Fell, VP, business operations at Wurl, discusses the current state of streaming, the biggest challenges facing the market and the role AI might play in its future.
