Promotional feature
WURL

Addressing discoverability and churn: The current state of streaming

by Campaign US Staff
Added 5 hours ago
Addressing discoverability and churn: The current state of streaming

Streaming is in the spotlight, and for good reason: Advertising spend on Connected TV is growing rapidly as more viewers ditch their cable subscriptions. Still, with growth always comes growing pains — and CTV is no exception. In this episode, Amanda Fell, VP, business operations at Wurl, discusses the current state of streaming, the biggest challenges facing the market and the role AI might play in its future.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

The Knot launches refreshed look and brand platform for Gen Z couples

Netflix cuts ad prices, rethinks Microsoft deal in pursuit of growing revenue

Do the WeRQ and DNA unite to encourage more of the ad industry to feel safe coming out

What climate activists can learn from the Barbie campaign