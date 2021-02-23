ADCOLOR names Droga5 creative AOR

ADCOLOR, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to diversity and elevating people of color in the creative industry, has named Droga5 as its creative agency of record.

As lead agency partner, Droga5 will focus on growing the organization’s virtual presence and converting ADCOLOR’s annual conference and awards, ADCOLOR Everywhere, to a hybrid virtual and in-person event.

As agencies have shifted toward a greater emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion in the wake of racial violence and protests, ADCOLOR has cemented itself as a leader in DE&I across the industry.

Droga5 previously worked with ADCOLOR by attending the organization’s conference and serving on its award jury annually.

“We’re ecstatic to partner with Droga5 and tap their industry-leading skills to evolve our brand and continue pushing boundaries in the DE&I world,” said Tiffany R. Warren, founder and president of ADCOLOR, in a press release. “We’re confident Droga5’s top-notch creativity and brand thinking, coupled with ADCOLOR’s immense ambition, will help us take the organization – and the way our community experiences our brand – to the next level.”

ADCOLOR and Droga5 have already started to prepare for Everywhere 2021, the organization’s 15th annual conference and awards program. Droga5 will also lead ADCOLOR’s FUTURES program, which aims to mentor next-generation industry professionals, and ADCOLOR in Music, an empowerment program for diverse artists and musicians coming in March 2021.

“It is such an important opportunity to partner with ADCOLOR given their prominent role as thought leaders and advocates in the DE&I space,” said Susie Nam, COO of Droga5, ADCOLOR Board member and 2020 Asians for ADCOLOR Community Hero in a press release. “We are honored to support them in their continued groundbreaking work in community organizing, mentorship and gathering of the best and brightest year after year.”

In 2020, the annual ADCOLOR awards, conference and FUTURES program was held virtually for the first time.