Ad of the week: Zulu Alpha Kilo’s ‘Awards Gone Wild’

Awards aren’t as coveted in other industries as they are in adland — but what if all professions made snagging trophies their ultimate goal?

Zulu Alpha Kilo’s spot, “Awards Gone Wild,” imagines a world where everyone wants to win an award, and they’re willing to manipulate their way to the top. A doctor wants to perform a triple bypass on a healthy patient to win Heart Surgeon of the Year; two little girls ask bystanders to hold photos of empty cookie boxes for their case study video; and a lifeguard asks people on the beach if he can pretend to save their lives to win an award.

The short film premiered at Strategy Magazine’s Agency of the Year competition in Toronto earlier this year. Despite the agency’s spoof on awards season, Zulu Alpha Kilo won Silver Agency of the Year at the ceremony.

