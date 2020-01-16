Ad of the Week: Zac Efron puts Bombas socks to the test in fun new spot

In the new spot from Bindery, High School Musical and Baywatch star Zac Efron was tasked with testing out Bombas’ new HexTec Performance by the brand’s co-founders, David Heath and Randy Goldberg.

And Efron wastes no time in putting the socks through the wringer, in a fervor that can only suggest that he puts all of his clothing through the same rigorous process.

Zac Efron's Performance Test from Bombas on Vimeo.

Testing includes running, golfing, and the dreaded leg day -- all which the socks passed with flying colors.

There were issues, however, with the "taking a quiche" out of the oven test, although Heath and Goldberg were quick to remind Efron, and the audience, that Bombas are not meant to be worn on your hands.

Overall, Bombas’ new socks score ¾ Efrons, a score that any DTC brand would be proud of.