Ad of the Week: Whirlpool introduces chores into kids' home learning routines

With schools closed across the country due to COVID-19, parents have been forced into the role of teacher, while still having to handle their normal daily responsibilities, projects and workloads.

Let’s face it… parents could use a little more help around the house these days. That’s where Whirlpool’s new social media-focused campaign Chore Club comes in.

Created in partnership with Digitas, the initiative focuses on making everyday life skills and chores – like cooking and cleaning – part of children’s new at-home learning routines.

Whirlpool and Digitas teamed up with Sean Lowe, alum of "The Bachelor" and a father of three, to produce a video of him teaching his toddler how to do laundry, while practicing counting. The video, using the hashtag #ChoreClub, received nearly 500,000 views in two days.

Other instructional posts were posted from mom bloggers who produced content of their children learning about baking and measuring at the same time or practicing colors while doing laundry. Some of these influencers include Chelsee Hood, Gladys Jimenez and Malia Vago. Followers and fans are also encouraged to share their own at-home creative chore-learning ideas on social using #ChoreClub.

"It’s great when you can create content during a time that everyone could use a helping hand. This campaign reinforces Whirlpool’s belief that everyday acts of care have a huge impact on our world," said Michael Freese, EVP and executive creative director of Digitas.

Freese added: "Whirlpool knows parents need more help than ever – juggling their job with household chores, childcare, and education – and that chores are a leading predictor of success among children. Getting the kids involved with chores can be very helpful now and in the future."