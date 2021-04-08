Ad of the week: Walmart’s ‘Feeding More Than Hunger’

Walmart teamed up with LeBron James’ mother, Gloria James, for its annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign. The spot, created by FCB Chicago, features Gloria James recalling how she struggled to put food on the table when LeBron was growing up.

“I remember numerous times when my son and I ran out of food and went hungry, what kept us going was help from friends, family and the community,” she says in the spot, while sharing photos of LeBron as a child. “Those photos brought back a lot of memories and just showed my son’s growth and how the community helped form his life today.”

The spot concludes by showing how that support led to LeBron’s successful basketball career. “When we feed our communities, we’re feeding more than hunger. We’re feeding dreams,” the tagline reads.

