Ad of the week: Volkswagen’s ‘The Wheel’

Volkswagen traced the evolution of transportation in its new ad, “The Wheel,” created by Johannes Leonardo. The visually stunning spot chronicles the wheel’s contributions throughout history from bicycles and horse-drawn buggies to the railroad. Zoetropes, 19th century devices that spin images to create moving pictures, artfully tell the wheel’s story.





The spot culminates with the introduction of Volkswagen’s ID.4 electric SUV.

Agency | Johannes Leonardo

Chief Creative Officer | Jan Jacobs

Chief Creative Officer | Leo Premutico

Creative Director | Kevin Watkins

Creative Director | Jono Flannery

Copywriter | Patrick Wells

Art Director | Iwona Usakiewicz

Head of Production | Maria Perez

Executive Producer | Rebecca O'Neill

Executive Producer | Benton Roman

Associate Producer | Haley Harris

Business Affairs Manager | Joe Bringuier

Business Lead | Ben Muldrew

Account Director | Erandika Weerasinghe

Management Supervisor | Mal Gretz

Account Manager | Stephanie Loucas

Project Manager | Sarah Scardillo

Group Strategy Director | Mary Bakarich

Senior Strategist | Eileen Zhao

Product Information Specialist: Ryan Callahan

Film Production Company | Imperial Woodpecker

Director | Sam Brown

Executive Producer | Doug Halbert

Producer | Polly Ruskin

Director Of Photography | Sebastian Blenkov

Art Director | Henry Boararos

Editor (Lead) | Sam Ostrove

Assistant Editor | Nick Deliberto

Managing Partner | Carr Schilling

Executive Producer | Adam Becht

Producer | Michelle Dorsch