Ad of the week: Volkswagen’s ‘The Wheel’

Volkswagen traced the evolution of transportation in its new ad, “The Wheel,” created by Johannes Leonardo. The visually stunning spot chronicles the wheel’s contributions throughout history from bicycles and horse-drawn buggies to the railroad. Zoetropes, 19th century devices that spin images to create moving pictures, artfully tell the wheel’s story.
The spot culminates with the introduction of Volkswagen’s ID.4 electric SUV.
