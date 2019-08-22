Ad of the Week: USTA addresses gender inequality in sports media coverage

Female athletes are only featured in four percent of all sports covered in America.

Perhaps the fact that men are covered more than women in sports media isn’t exactly a shock, but the severity of this gap is much worse than one might expect.

The United States Tennis Association is shedding light on the gender disparity in its latest campaign, "Women Worth Watching," which serves as a call to arms for more equal sports media coverage.

The spot, created by McGarryBowen Chicago, is narrated by former pro tennis player and social justice crusader Billie Jean King. "The fight for women’s equality in many respects has only just begun," she says in the ad.

To help amplify its message for the campaign, USTA has expanded its partnership with non-profit ShelS, which aims to leverage the power of female athletes to create a stronger future by and for women.

The initiative will run during the US Open on August 26 (which just so happens to be Women’s Equality day) through September 8. Social is the core media element, alongside some media on ESPN broadcast. ShelS and several sports influencer partners will also help spread the word of #WomenWorthWatching on social media.

It may be a simple message, but it’s an important one.