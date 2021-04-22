Ad of the week: Ultimate Kronos Group’s ‘Work of Art’

by Mariah Cooper Added 1 hour ago

The spot, created by Zambezi, shows the beauty behind everyday work moments.

When employees feel appreciated and connected, everyday work moments can turn into masterpieces. Workforce management company Ultimate Kronos Group aims to portray this in its spot, “Work of Art.” One woman’s coworkers congratulate her on a job well done, recreating Michelangelo’s "The Creation of Adam" painting. A roadside paving crew reimagines Emanuel Leutze’s "Washington Crossing the Delaware,” and a hospital staff birthday party recreates Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper."

"When your employees feel connected, appreciated and supported your business becomes more than a place of work, it becomes a work of art," the narrator says. "And we can help you create your masterpiece."

Agency | Zambezi

Principal + CEO | Jean Freeman 

Founder + President |  Chris Raih

Chief Creative Officer |  Gavin Lester

Creative Director |  Matt Sherman

Senior Copywriter |  David Satterfield

Senior Art Director |  Tracey Chan

Design Director |  Norman Brown

Director of Integrated Production | Andrew Gage

Senior Producer | Marina Korzon

Digital Producer | Matt Valdepena 

Group Account Director | Gordon Gray

Account Director | Alyssa Tigue

Account Executive | Rachel Lynn

Senior Project Manager | Lauren Northcott

Chief Strategy Officer | Jill Burgeson 

Strategy Director | Dalit Zagorin

Brand Strategist | Allison Newell

Production | JOJX

Director | Johnny Green

Director of Photography | Max Goldman

Executive Producers  | Joe Care, Jackson Morton, Pedro Aragão De Oliveira 

Line Producer | Leanne Amos

