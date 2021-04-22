Ad of the week: Ultimate Kronos Group’s ‘Work of Art’

When employees feel appreciated and connected, everyday work moments can turn into masterpieces. Workforce management company Ultimate Kronos Group aims to portray this in its spot, “Work of Art.” One woman’s coworkers congratulate her on a job well done, recreating Michelangelo’s "The Creation of Adam" painting. A roadside paving crew reimagines Emanuel Leutze’s "Washington Crossing the Delaware,” and a hospital staff birthday party recreates Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper."

"When your employees feel connected, appreciated and supported your business becomes more than a place of work, it becomes a work of art," the narrator says. "And we can help you create your masterpiece."

