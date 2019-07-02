Ad of the Week: Twizzlers gets hilariously 'deep' in new campaign

Each of the new Twizzler ads from Droga5 intrigued me right from the first few seconds, and then made me laugh. The flip from serious to silly is effective and fun.

The spots – three so far – feature different people tackling some hard life questions (or so you think). To help them wade through their issues, the characters chew on a Twizzler as they chew on their problems. And according to research, the act of chewing is actually a de-stresser and an emotional outlet, so why not take out that anxiety on a delicious candy?

A 15-second version of the "Cold Case" spot above will air on TV, while the other full films will run online and in cinemas. The campaign was shot by Kristoffer Borgli at Furlined, with Sam Eley as the director of photography, who was the DP on the Academy Award-winning feature "Lady Bird."

Thanks, Twizzlers for launching some fun, shareable spots right before the 4th of July holiday weekend. I might even bring Twizzlers to chew on during the fireworks this week.