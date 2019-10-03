Ad of the Week: Trojan brings Big Sexy World to life with hot dogs and karaoke

Last summer, Trojan launched a spot with 72andSunny called "Butt Stuff," followed by an entire album of sexy songs in December, and now condom the brand decided to take its fun, sex-positive marketing to the streets.

Trojan strapped into a van last week and explored the East Coast, making multiple stops to hand out free condoms at key sexy places, such as around college campuses and concerts.

But what’s even more exciting is the brand hosted sex-positive karaoke events, gave out sensual food (hot dogs), had photo booths and even held small adult sex-ed classes in partnership with local sex-positive influencers. The Big Sexy World tour was created by Night After Night.

And yes, the brand expects to explore more cities going forward, so be ready for some Trojan hot dogs and karaoke in new locations.

The CDC reports that one in two sexually active persons will contract an STI by age 25, so the purpose of the tour was to encourage open and honest conversations around sex and condom use to prevent both STIs and unintended pregnancies.

Tour stops included:

Washington, DC (targeting attendees of all ages at the Lizzo show).

College Park, MD (targeting students attending the Maryland vs. Penn football game).

Philadelphia, PA targeting students at Temple and nightlife enthusiasts in Fishtown).

Baltimore, MD (targeting attendees of the Baltimore Ravens game).