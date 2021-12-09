Ad of the week: Tinder’s ‘You’re Not for Everyone’

Since the pandemic, dating apps have boomed as people searched for connections while stuck at home.

But online dating can be difficult, filled with endless swiping and messages that fizzle out. Tinder wants to help with its new Explore feature, which matchers users based on their interests.

In the campaign “You’re Not for Everyone,” a woman is in the middle of an “astral-rebirthing” meditation. When her roommate interrupts her, the woman screams, "Rachel, I will murder your family."

The spot wraps with the hopeful tagline, "Your astral-rebirthing isn’t for everyone, but it is for someone."

Agency | Mischief @ No Fixed Address