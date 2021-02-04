Ad of the week: Tide: ‘The Jason Alexander Hoodie’

Tide teamed up with “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander for a funny Super Bowl ad by Saatchi & Saatchi New York / Woven Collaborate. In the spot, a teen owns a hoodie emblazoned with Alexander’s face. But, as teenage boys do, he struggles to take good care of it. The hoodie suffers through dog drool, dirty gym socks and even getting sat on by its owner. At the end of the ad, the real Alexander sees the kid in his hoodie, and demands that he stop wearing his face.
