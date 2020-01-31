Ad of the Week: TGI Fridays claps back at Pastor Troy's homophobic tweet

by Lindsay Stein Added 1 hour ago

The restaurant chain didn't let rapper Pastor Troy get away with bashing its ad.

While this isn’t a typical "Ad of the Week," the quick response on Twitter from TGI Fridays’ social media team and its agency partners deserves to be lauded.

On Wednesday, rapper Pastor Troy went on social media rant about not winning a Grammy by poking fun at the pink suit worn by openly gay, award-winning star Lil Nas X. Troy also decided to rope TGI Fridays into his tirade – although he accidentally said "Appleebees" in his post.

"The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks," the tweet said, among other derogatory things.

TGI Fridays, along with a McCann-led team including Peppercomm, quickly tweeted back at Troy and proudly claimed responsibility for that ad. See the beautiful response below.

And here’s the spot from McCann, which shows a little kiss between two men at a TGI Fridays restaurant.

Lil Nas X didn’t let Pastor Troy’s negative comments bother him either.

Well done, TGI Fridays, McCann and Peppercomm – Campaign US loves seeing these types of collaborations and smart brand responses on social media.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS