Ad of the Week: TGI Fridays claps back at Pastor Troy's homophobic tweet

While this isn’t a typical "Ad of the Week," the quick response on Twitter from TGI Fridays’ social media team and its agency partners deserves to be lauded.

On Wednesday, rapper Pastor Troy went on social media rant about not winning a Grammy by poking fun at the pink suit worn by openly gay, award-winning star Lil Nas X. Troy also decided to rope TGI Fridays into his tirade – although he accidentally said "Appleebees" in his post.

"The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks," the tweet said, among other derogatory things.

TGI Fridays, along with a McCann-led team including Peppercomm, quickly tweeted back at Troy and proudly claimed responsibility for that ad. See the beautiful response below.

???? that was us with those mozz sticks and that #peopleofallstripes #ad. Everybody gets a seat at our bar no matter who they love or what they wear, even you and our friends @Applebees. That won’t be changing. cc: @LilNasX ? ? ?? — TGI Fridays (@TGIFridays) January 31, 2020

And here’s the spot from McCann, which shows a little kiss between two men at a TGI Fridays restaurant.

Lil Nas X didn’t let Pastor Troy’s negative comments bother him either.

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Well done, TGI Fridays, McCann and Peppercomm – Campaign US loves seeing these types of collaborations and smart brand responses on social media.