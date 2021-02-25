Ad of the week: Taco Bell’s ‘Eat Like You’

by Mariah Cooper Added 2 hours ago

Noah Centineo and more celebs encourage people to customize their orders.

Taco Bell wants people to embrace their individuality by creating their own orders for its new $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box. In a new spot by Deutsch LA, the fast food chain disrupts the popular trend of sharing celebrities’ favorite orders. The spot begins with actor Noah Centineo skydiving out a moving jet plane while showing the Taco Bell app. Pro BMX biker Brad Simms,TikTok influencer Nava Rose, K-Pop star CL and drag queen Onyx Black also share their favorite orders. Taco Bell reminds us celeb orders can be fun, but always eat like you.

Agency  | Deutsch LA

Creative Director | Daniel Chen

Creative Director  | Stephanie Kohnen 

Art Director  | Jessica Kemmerling 

Copy Writer  | Caroline Gallalee

Executive Production | Paul Roy

Senior Producer  | Matt Marty

Senior Producer  | Steven Frailey

Music Director  | Chip Herter

Music Coordinator | Will Eichler

