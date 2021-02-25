Ad of the week: Taco Bell’s ‘Eat Like You’

Taco Bell wants people to embrace their individuality by creating their own orders for its new $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box. In a new spot by Deutsch LA, the fast food chain disrupts the popular trend of sharing celebrities’ favorite orders. The spot begins with actor Noah Centineo skydiving out a moving jet plane while showing the Taco Bell app. Pro BMX biker Brad Simms,TikTok influencer Nava Rose, K-Pop star CL and drag queen Onyx Black also share their favorite orders. Taco Bell reminds us celeb orders can be fun, but always eat like you.
Agency | Deutsch LA
Creative Director | Daniel Chen
Creative Director | Stephanie Kohnen
Art Director | Jessica Kemmerling
Copy Writer | Caroline Gallalee
Executive Production | Paul Roy
Senior Producer | Matt Marty
Senior Producer | Steven Frailey
Music Director | Chip Herter
Music Coordinator | Will Eichler