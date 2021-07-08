Ad of the week: Sprite’s “They Need Guidance”

Gen Zers are adolescents and young adults, but they’re not afraid to teach their parents a thing or two about life.

Sprite’s “They Need Guidance” flips the script on parent-child relationships with Gen Zers educating their parents about major cultural differences. The younger generation explains that gay “isn’t an insult,” children can have two moms or two dads and that guys can wear nail art.

In one scene, a girl scolds her parents for using too much water in the shower and another explains to her dad that he should respect his newly vegan friend. Although the parents are confused by these new cultural norms, their children understand that their parents’ age can be “very disorientating.” The spot ends with the tagline, “We are the first gen educating our parents.”

