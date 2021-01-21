Ad of the week: Snickers: ‘Stanimal’

Snickers showed fans how its new Peanut Brownie candy bar can help people recover from awkward situations.
The ad, “Stanimal,” opens as a boss tries to connect with her colleagues during a meeting. Things get awkward when she calls a man by his nickname, without realizing it's one his coworkers use behind his back. Luckily, she has a Snickers Peanut Brownie bar to calm her down.
“Life’s full of hidden problems. So we hid a comforting brownie in a Snickers,” the tagline reads.
Client | Mars Wrigley/Snickers
Agency | BBDO New York
Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide | David Lubars
Executive Creative Directors | Gianfranco Arena, Peter Kain
Creative Directors | Scott Mahoney, Dan Oliva
Senior Art Director | Christopher Chan
Senior Copywriter | Owen Weeks
Group Executive Producer | Amy Wertheimer
Associate Producer | Star Wingate-Bey
Music Producer | Melissa Chester
Production |Moxie Pictures
Director | Martin Granger
Executive Producer | Karol Zeno
Line Producer | Matt O’Shea
DP | Jonathan Freeman
Editorial | Rock Paper Scissors
Editor | Carlos Arias
Executive Producer | Eve Kornblum
Assistant Editor | Ashley Tantillo
Color | ColorCompany 3
Colorist | Tim Masick
Audio | Heard City
Mixer/Sound Designer | Phil Loeb