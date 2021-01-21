Ad of the week: Snickers: ‘Stanimal’

by Mariah Cooper Added 5 hours ago
Snickers' 'Stanimal'
Snickers' 'Stanimal'

The candy brand introduced its new Snickers Peanut Brownie bar in typical humorous fashion.

Snickers showed fans how its new Peanut Brownie candy bar can help people recover from awkward situations.

The ad, “Stanimal,” opens as a boss tries to connect with her colleagues during a meeting. Things get awkward when she calls a man by his nickname, without realizing it's one his coworkers use behind his back. Luckily, she has a Snickers Peanut Brownie bar to calm her down.

“Life’s full of hidden problems. So we hid a comforting brownie in a Snickers,” the tagline reads.

Client | Mars Wrigley/Snickers

Agency | BBDO New York

Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide | David Lubars

Executive Creative Directors | Gianfranco Arena, Peter Kain

Creative Directors | Scott Mahoney, Dan Oliva

Senior Art Director | Christopher Chan

Senior Copywriter | Owen Weeks

Group Executive Producer | Amy Wertheimer

Associate Producer | Star Wingate-Bey

Music Producer | Melissa Chester

Production |Moxie Pictures

Director | Martin Granger

Executive Producer | Karol Zeno

Line Producer | Matt O’Shea

DP | Jonathan Freeman

Editorial | Rock Paper Scissors

Editor | Carlos Arias

Executive Producer | Eve Kornblum

Assistant Editor | Ashley Tantillo

Color | ColorCompany 3

Colorist | Tim Masick

Audio | Heard City

Mixer/Sound Designer | Phil Loeb

