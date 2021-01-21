Ad of the week: Snickers: ‘Stanimal’

Snickers showed fans how its new Peanut Brownie candy bar can help people recover from awkward situations.

The ad, “Stanimal,” opens as a boss tries to connect with her colleagues during a meeting. Things get awkward when she calls a man by his nickname, without realizing it's one his coworkers use behind his back. Luckily, she has a Snickers Peanut Brownie bar to calm her down.

“Life’s full of hidden problems. So we hid a comforting brownie in a Snickers,” the tagline reads.

