Ad of the week: Samsung’s “Be There”

The Tokyo Olympics is the biggest global event of the year, but fans won’t be in the stands because of the pandemic.

Samsung wants people to feel like they’re watching from the sidelines with the help of their devices. In the spot “Be There,” fans are transported to the games while doing everyday activities. One woman tunes into a sprinting competition from her subway commute, a group of children are transported from their classroom onto a boat and a man on a hike finds himself courtside during a basketball game.

The spot also shows how skateboarding prodigy Sky Brown stays connected to her dad with her Samsung phone. Although he’s not physically with her, the device makes Brown feel like he’s right by her side.

"Be There" is one of The Community’s first campaigns for Samsung Global Mobile.

