Ad of the week: Samsung’s “Be There”

by Mariah Cooper Added 6 hours ago

The spot, created by The Community, gives fans a virtual ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympics is the biggest global event of the year, but fans won’t be in the stands because of the pandemic. 

Samsung wants people to feel like they’re watching from the sidelines with the help of their devices. In the spot “Be There,” fans are transported to the games while doing everyday activities. One woman tunes into a sprinting competition from her subway commute, a group of children are transported from their classroom onto a boat and a man on a hike finds himself courtside during a basketball game.

The spot also shows how skateboarding prodigy Sky Brown stays connected to her dad with her Samsung phone. Although he’s not physically with her, the device makes Brown feel like he’s right by her side.

"Be There" is one of The Community’s first campaigns for Samsung Global Mobile.

Agency  | The Community

Founder & CCO  | Jose Molla

VP, Executive Creative Director  | Roger Baran 

Executive Creative Director  | Marcelo Padoca

Executive Creative Director  | Fernando Reis

Associate Creative Director  | Federico Diaz

Associate Creative Director  | Juarez Rodrigues  

Art Director  | Manfred Kruger

Group Strategy Director  | Anthony Mariello

Global Strategy Lead  | Ed Tsue

Associate Connections Director  | Amilynn Soto

EVP, Global Business Lead Publicis Groupe  | Radim Svoboda

SVP, Global Account Director  | Vesna Siftar

Senior Brand Lead  | Adam Caron 

EVP, Head of Integrated Production  | Laurie Malaga 

SVP, Executive Producer  | Scott Kemper 

Business Affairs  | Priscilla Houlihan 

Production Company  | Reset

Director  | Us

