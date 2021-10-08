Ad of the week: Roku’s ‘Ok, Roku does that’

by Mariah Cooper Added 2 hours ago

The spot, created by R/GA, looks back on simple inventions that transformed the world.

The world’s greatest inventions often make life easier. 

The wheel, paper clips, eyeglasses and the fire extinguisher are all in the invention hall of fame. And Roku is pitching for a spot among the greats. 

In the campaign “Ok, Roku does that,” viewers travel back in time to revisit the greatest inventions in history. Each time, people respond with an amazed “Ok,” after realizing how easy life will become. 

The clip ends with a couple watching Roku TV — a game changer for TV viewing. 

“The best ideas are often the simplest, like streaming made easy. Ok, Roku does that,” the voice-over says.

Agency | R/GA

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS