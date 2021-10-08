Ad of the week: Roku’s ‘Ok, Roku does that’

The world’s greatest inventions often make life easier.

The wheel, paper clips, eyeglasses and the fire extinguisher are all in the invention hall of fame. And Roku is pitching for a spot among the greats.

In the campaign “Ok, Roku does that,” viewers travel back in time to revisit the greatest inventions in history. Each time, people respond with an amazed “Ok,” after realizing how easy life will become.

The clip ends with a couple watching Roku TV — a game changer for TV viewing.

“The best ideas are often the simplest, like streaming made easy. Ok, Roku does that,” the voice-over says.

Agency | R/GA