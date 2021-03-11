Ad of the week: RAINN’s ‘Walk’

by Mariah Cooper Added 2 hours ago

The spot by Mirimar Los Angeles spotlights challenges faced by transgender survivors of sexual assault.

Transgender sexual assault survivors often don’t seek help because they face discrimination and stigma against their identities. RAINN gives a glimpse into these challenges in its PSA, “Walk.” The spot follows actress and model Leyna Bloom as she nervously walks home in the city. She’s fearful of the people walking past her in the street, and also can’t take her mind off the transphobic comments she sees online. Bloom finally returns home as the tagline reads, "RAINN is here for all survivors,” along with resources for its hotline and website.

Agency | Mirimar Los Angeles

Co-founder & Managing Director | Luke McKelvey

Creative Director | Nick Morrissey 

Art Director  | Robbie Rane

Production Company | Smuggler

Director | Samantha Scaffidi 

Executive Producers  |  Patrick Milling-Smith / Brian Carmody / Drew Santarsiero

Head of Production | Alex Hughes 

Producer | Luigi Rossi

Production Supervisor | Cheyenne Cage

1st AD | Donna Imbarrato

Director of Photography | Maceo Bishop

Additional Photography  | Geoffrey Taylor

Editorial Company  | Cartel

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS