Ad of the week: RAINN’s ‘Walk’

Transgender sexual assault survivors often don’t seek help because they face discrimination and stigma against their identities. RAINN gives a glimpse into these challenges in its PSA, “Walk.” The spot follows actress and model Leyna Bloom as she nervously walks home in the city. She’s fearful of the people walking past her in the street, and also can’t take her mind off the transphobic comments she sees online. Bloom finally returns home as the tagline reads, "RAINN is here for all survivors,” along with resources for its hotline and website.
