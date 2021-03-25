Ad of the week: Porsche’s ‘Going the Distance’

by Mariah Cooper Added 2 hours ago

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for an ‘excellent adventure’ driving Porsche’s Taycan electric sports car.

Porsche demonstrated the power of its Taycan electric sports car with a little help from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The duo, who starred together in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, reunited in the eight-minute film, “Going the Distance,” by Cramer-Krasselt. Reeves and Winter drive the Taycan through different challenges in southern California, including doing doughnuts on a track at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles. The battery-powered vehicle completes them all with a single charge and some flair — excellent!

Agency | Cramer-Krasselt

Chief Creative Officer  | Marshall Ross

Executive Creative Director | G. Andrew Meyer

Creative Director  | Conn Newton, Rick Standley

Associate Creative Director | John McKenzie & John Doessel 

Executive Producer | Scott McBurnie

Producer | Katie Green

Production Company | Radical Media

Director | Jeff Zwart

Line Producer | Susan Sullivan

Head of Production | Cathy Dunn

President | Frank Scherma

Editorial Company | Whitehouse

Editor | Adam Marshall

Producer | Jojo Scheerer

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS