Ad of the week: Porsche’s ‘Going the Distance’

Porsche demonstrated the power of its Taycan electric sports car with a little help from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The duo, who starred together in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, reunited in the eight-minute film, “Going the Distance,” by Cramer-Krasselt. Reeves and Winter drive the Taycan through different challenges in southern California, including doing doughnuts on a track at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles. The battery-powered vehicle completes them all with a single charge and some flair — excellent!
Agency | Cramer-Krasselt
Chief Creative Officer | Marshall Ross
Executive Creative Director | G. Andrew Meyer
Creative Director | Conn Newton, Rick Standley
Associate Creative Director | John McKenzie & John Doessel
Executive Producer | Scott McBurnie
Producer | Katie Green
Production Company | Radical Media
Director | Jeff Zwart
Line Producer | Susan Sullivan
Head of Production | Cathy Dunn
President | Frank Scherma
Editorial Company | Whitehouse
Editor | Adam Marshall
Producer | Jojo Scheerer