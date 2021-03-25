Ad of the week: Porsche’s ‘Going the Distance’

Porsche demonstrated the power of its Taycan electric sports car with a little help from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The duo, who starred together in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, reunited in the eight-minute film, “Going the Distance,” by Cramer-Krasselt. Reeves and Winter drive the Taycan through different challenges in southern California, including doing doughnuts on a track at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles. The battery-powered vehicle completes them all with a single charge and some flair — excellent!

Agency | Cramer-Krasselt

Chief Creative Officer | Marshall Ross

Executive Creative Director | G. Andrew Meyer

Creative Director | Conn Newton, Rick Standley

Associate Creative Director | John McKenzie & John Doessel

Executive Producer | Scott McBurnie

Producer | Katie Green

Production Company | Radical Media

Director | Jeff Zwart

Line Producer | Susan Sullivan

Head of Production | Cathy Dunn

President | Frank Scherma

Editorial Company | Whitehouse

Editor | Adam Marshall

Producer | Jojo Scheerer