Ad of the week: Noosa Yoghurt’s ‘For the Love of Noosa’

by Mariah Cooper Added 10 hours ago

Noosa Yoghurt and Unnecessary Inventions’ host Matty Benedetto showed some unnecessary yet hilarious ways to eat yogurt.

Noosa Yoghurt tapped Unnecessary Inventions’ host and TikTok influencer Matty Benedetto to create seven out-of-the-box gadgets for eating yogurt. In the spot by BSSP, Benedetto demonstrates some of his inventions, including a yogurt cup holder for his shirt and a yogurt floatie. “We shouldn’t have, but we did,” the tagline reads. Benedetto will unveil all of his outrageous inventions every day through Valentine’s Day.

Brand  |  Noosa

Priscilla Tuan | SVP of Marketing

Clint Mickel | Marketing Director

Jian Wu  | Brand Manager

Dustin Humphreys | Associate Brand Manager

Agency  |  BSSP

Nicole Michels McDonagh | Group Creative Director

Sarah Johnson | Art Director

Forrest Quinn | Copywriter

Jake Bayham | Strategy Director

Daniella Aviel | Associate Director of Comms Planning

James Sablan | Senior Art and Print Producer

Tricia Krasneski | Senior Business Affairs Manager

Fearghal O’Dea | Executive Producer

Lauren Chatman | Integrated Producer

Maura Mattoon | Account Director

Chelsie Earl | Account Supervisor

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS