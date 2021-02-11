Ad of the week: Noosa Yoghurt’s ‘For the Love of Noosa’

Noosa Yoghurt tapped Unnecessary Inventions’ host and TikTok influencer Matty Benedetto to create seven out-of-the-box gadgets for eating yogurt. In the spot by BSSP, Benedetto demonstrates some of his inventions, including a yogurt cup holder for his shirt and a yogurt floatie. “We shouldn’t have, but we did,” the tagline reads. Benedetto will unveil all of his outrageous inventions every day through Valentine’s Day.

Brand | Noosa

Priscilla Tuan | SVP of Marketing

Clint Mickel | Marketing Director

Jian Wu | Brand Manager

Dustin Humphreys | Associate Brand Manager

Agency | BSSP

Nicole Michels McDonagh | Group Creative Director

Sarah Johnson | Art Director

Forrest Quinn | Copywriter

Jake Bayham | Strategy Director

Daniella Aviel | Associate Director of Comms Planning

James Sablan | Senior Art and Print Producer

Tricia Krasneski | Senior Business Affairs Manager

Fearghal O’Dea | Executive Producer

Lauren Chatman | Integrated Producer

Maura Mattoon | Account Director

Chelsie Earl | Account Supervisor