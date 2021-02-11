Ad of the week: Noosa Yoghurt’s ‘For the Love of Noosa’

Noosa Yoghurt tapped Unnecessary Inventions’ host and TikTok influencer Matty Benedetto to create seven out-of-the-box gadgets for eating yogurt. In the spot by BSSP, Benedetto demonstrates some of his inventions, including a yogurt cup holder for his shirt and a yogurt floatie. “We shouldn’t have, but we did,” the tagline reads. Benedetto will unveil all of his outrageous inventions every day through Valentine’s Day.
Brand | Noosa
Priscilla Tuan | SVP of Marketing
Clint Mickel | Marketing Director
Jian Wu | Brand Manager
Dustin Humphreys | Associate Brand Manager
Agency | BSSP
Nicole Michels McDonagh | Group Creative Director
Sarah Johnson | Art Director
Forrest Quinn | Copywriter
Jake Bayham | Strategy Director
Daniella Aviel | Associate Director of Comms Planning
James Sablan | Senior Art and Print Producer
Tricia Krasneski | Senior Business Affairs Manager
Fearghal O’Dea | Executive Producer
Lauren Chatman | Integrated Producer
Maura Mattoon | Account Director
Chelsie Earl | Account Supervisor