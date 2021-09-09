Ad of the week: NFL’s ‘We Run as One’

by Mariah Cooper Added 2 hours ago

The spot, created by 72andSunny, highlights the unity between teams and their fans.

The pandemic forced NFL fans to cheer their teams on from home instead of packing stadiums with their support. But the 2021-2022 NFL season, which kicks off tonight (Thursday), will bring fans back to the stands for the first time in more than a year. 

The NFL celebrated its triumphant return with its short film, “We Run as One.” The spot features players including Aaron Donald, DeAndre Hopkins, Cam Jordan, Derrick Henry, Justin Herbert and DeVonta Smith, who are fueled with support from fans. 

The popular pre-game chant, “Who’s got my back?” reverberates from the players to which the fans respond, "We've got your back!"

Other cameos include influencers Deestroying, Gerald Huston, India Love, Nick Mercs and Reginae Carter; Watts Ram, a Los Angeles-based youth team, and Apex Predators, a Las Vegas-based female flag football team.

Agency | 72andSunny Los Angeles

Production  | Greenpoint Pictures  

Director  | The Hudson Dusters 

Editorial  | Exile 

Music  | Human

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS